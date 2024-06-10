CCTV appeal after reports of man 'exposing himself near Codsall bushes'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were alerted to the incident on Codsall Road at around 4.45pm on May 9.

Now, Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of a man it would like to speak to in connection to the indecent exposure.

Staffordshire Police want to speak to this man after reports of indecent exposure in Codsall

The force has also appealed for witnesses to the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 474 of May 8.

Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.