'Forever in our hearts': Tributes left at crash scene near Penkridge where two teenagers died
Floral tributes adorn the scene of a crash near Penkridge which claimed the lives of two teenagers and seriously injured two others.
Tragedy unfolded in Cannock Road on Saturday night when a Ford Ka came off the road and collided with a tree.
Paramedics rushed to the scene just before midnight where they discovered four people hurt.
An 18-year-old man, the driver of the car, and a 17-year-old boy, who was the front-seat passenger, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Two 17-year-old girls, who were also passengers in the car, were seriously hurt.