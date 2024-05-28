Express & Star
Close

'Forever in our hearts': Tributes left at crash scene near Penkridge where two teenagers died

Floral tributes adorn the scene of a crash near Penkridge which claimed the lives of two teenagers and seriously injured two others.

Plus
By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Two teenagers died after the crash on Cannock Road

Tragedy unfolded in Cannock Road on Saturday night when a Ford Ka came off the road and collided with a tree.

Paramedics rushed to the scene just before midnight where they discovered four people hurt.

Two teenagers died after the crash on Cannock Road

An 18-year-old man, the driver of the car, and a 17-year-old boy, who was the front-seat passenger, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old girls, who were also passengers in the car, were seriously hurt.

Two teenage girls were seriously hurt in the crash
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular