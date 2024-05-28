'Forever in our hearts': Tributes left at crash scene near Penkridge where two teenagers died

Tragedy unfolded in Cannock Road on Saturday night when a Ford Ka came off the road and collided with a tree.

Paramedics rushed to the scene just before midnight where they discovered four people hurt.

Two teenagers died after the crash on Cannock Road

An 18-year-old man, the driver of the car, and a 17-year-old boy, who was the front-seat passenger, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old girls, who were also passengers in the car, were seriously hurt.