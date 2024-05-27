Police catch speeding motorists on M6Toll - up to 12 caught doing more than 90mph

Traffic officers were on the lookout for speeding motorists on the M6 Toll on Monday morning, and caught 12 drivers driving between 90 and 100 mph.

Under the banner of Operation Lightning, officers from the Central Motorway Police Group and those from Doxey and others in the Cannock Inspectorate area carried out the early morning checks in the Staffordshire area covered by the M6 Toll.

A police spokesman said they would continue to monitor motorists on all motorways in their operational area and reminded them to watch their speed and drive safely.