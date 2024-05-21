Watch as new playground moves closer for pupils after Bridgnorth Walk success

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 70 children, friends and family from Corbett (VA) CofE Primary school in Bobbington took part in the bank holiday walk earlier this month, in a bid to raise money to replace the school's playground surface.

The school is trying to raise £30,000 for the new playground surface, and has got off the marks thanks to a large turnout during the walk.

Children at Corbett (VA) CE Primary School, Bobbington celebrating their fundraising efforts

On Friday, Alison Timmins from the PTA and headteacher Emma Jones, broke the news to pupils that their efforts on the Bridgnorth Walk netted the school £3,000 for its target.

Emma Jones said: “£3,000 was raised by children and their family and friends walking the Bridgnorth Walk on bank holiday Monday.

“It was a brilliant community occasion. It was also helped along with some beautiful sunshine and refreshing ice cream.”

She said the £3,000 will go towards the resurfacing of the playground.