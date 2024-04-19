Traffic chaos following serious collision on A38

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A38 northbound has been closed between Lichfield and Huddlesford due to a serious crash.

The incident was first reported at 9.49am on Friday, with emergency services quickly rushing to the scene.

Road users have reported at least four miles of congestion following the incident, with National Highways West Midlands saying that there will be at least 10 minutes of delays in the area.

On X, National Highway said: "The A38 is now closed northbound between A5148 (Lichfield) and #5192 (Huddlesford) due to a serious collision.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service are currently working at the scene. There are delays of at least 10 minutes in the area."

On the National Roads West Midlands website, as spokesperson added: "The A38 is closed northbound between the A5148 (Lichfield) and the A5192 (Huddlesford) in Staffordshire following a serious collision.

"The incident was reported through to National Highways at approximately 09:40. Due to the severity of the incident, we are unable to confirm when the road will likely re-open.

"All emergency services are working at the scene with Staffordshire police leading the response."

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit is also on the scene to help with investigations.

On X, the policing group said: "The A38, Lichfield Police is currently closed following a serious Collision. We are on scene supporting cmpg with the investigation.

"Please avoid the area and follow diversions."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.