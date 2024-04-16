Ambulance service may appoint administrators

It put more than 240 jobs at Elite Emergency Medical Services at risk.

Elite EMS, which was formed in 2011, had turnover of £15.3 million in the 2021-2022 financial year and made a pre-tax loss of £11,187.

It provides frontline emergency medical servuices, patients transportation and specialised services and has more than 100 vehicles operating across six NHS trusts mainly in Wales and the South of England.

In the past year Elite, which has its headquarters at Darwell Park, helped care for more than 146,580 patients and transported hundreds of patients to and from treatment centres.

Elite also provides medical cover for events including music festivals and has quad bikes, 6×6 ambulances, treatment tents, pharmacies, and field hospitals.

Emergency services training and qualifications are also on offer across Elite’s network of stations.

In May last year Elite bought private ambulance and medical training firm Polaris Medical Services, headquartered in Slough, with all 140 employees transferring over as part of the sale.

The NOI filed by Pinsent Masons, will protect the firm from any creditor action for a period of around 10 days while the company attempts to find a way forward.