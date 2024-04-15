Tamworth's EBY celebrates landing award for second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Independent agency EBY has an impressive 22-year history helping businesses in the UK and abroad with all aspects of marketing, from creative design to practical execution.

The Tamworth-based firm has just been revealed as Digital Marketing Agency of the Year for Central England for a second year running in the annual Prestige Awards, launched to celebrate businesses and individuals that offer excellent products and services.

Nominated businesses are judged based on service excellence, innovative practices, values, consistency in performance and client testimonials.

Gavin Young, EBY co-founder, said: “Walking away with the Digital Marketing Agency of the Year award again is a testament to the creativity, strategic thinking and dedication of our team. We are thrilled to have achieved such outstanding results for our clients and are grateful for the recognition from Prestige Awards.

“As well as clients who have been with us since day one, choosing us to help grow their businesses for more than two decades, we’re onboarding new ones all the time. This includes the recent addition of high profile six-figure contracts to our portfolio.”

New clients in the pharmaceutical, technology and high-end manufacturing sectors have appointed EBY to assist with digital and non-digital services including new websites, lead generation, content creation and event management.

It means growth is maintained at a healthy rate of around 10 per cent year-on-year, in line with EBY’s business plan.

A new senior account manager has been recruited to help manage the growing client portfolio, taking the EBY team to 12, including graphic designers, web developers, content creators and project managers.

Lisa Bull’s day-to-day tasks include creating and managing briefs, overseeing timelines, budgets and resources on projects such as website builds, digital campaigns, print materials and event support.

Gavin added: “Lisa is a welcome addition to our team and gives us another level of project management, ensuring that every brief is executed with precision to the specific goals of our clients.

“Marketing isn’t always a straight-forward sector to run a business in, especially during times of economic uncertainty, so to be able to continue to grow, attract new clients, keep existing clients, take on new members of staff, and win awards, is brilliant.

“I think one of the reasons we are able to succeed in this way is because we immerse ourselves in a client’s business from day one and focus on delivering actual results they can measure. Getting to know them so well means we can be strategic and creative, and, on a practical level, we can also provide a quick turnaround when needed.”