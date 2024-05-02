Express & Star
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on woman in 2021

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault three years ago.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Staffordshire Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a sexual assault that took place in Great Wyrley on April 24, 2021.

A woman who was walking her dog in a patch of woodland off Walsall Road, near the Star Inn, was sexually assaulted at around 5pm.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and sexual assault. He remains in custody while questioning continues.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Great Wyrley in 2021.

"A 30-year-old man, from Walsall, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and sexual assault. He is in custody being questioned by detectives."

