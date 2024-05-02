Appeal issued as cat dies after being 'shot' on Staffordshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The animal was hurt near Malham Road in Stonydelph, Tamworth, between 7pm and 8.30pm on April 27.

Police say it was shot with a "small metal ball" and underwent emergency medial treatment but sadly died.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

People who think they could help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting 79 of April 28.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.