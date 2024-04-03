Urban pub award for brewery taphouse, as Penkridge pub finishes second

A presentation will be taking place at The Borehole on Mount Road Industrial Estate on April 11 when a branch meeting is also being held from 7pm.

Runner-up in the category was The Horse and Jockey in Penkridge.

The branch's rural pub of the year was The Brushmakers Arms in Oulton, near Stone with The George and Dragon at Gnosall in second place.

A presentation at The Brushmakers in Kibblestone Road is being held on Wednesday, April 3 at 7.30pm.

The Borehole is the taphouse for Stone-based Lymestone Brewery.