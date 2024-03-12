Junior football club running for nearly four decades is looking for new site to expand

Penkridge Junior Football Club, which was established in 1985, borrows its practice fields from local schools.

However the club’s chairman Norman Mence said it is becoming increasingly difficult to use school facilities where schools are increasing the prices of leasing their pitches.

The club is growing annually and up to 350 children of all abilities now take part in the sport through the club.

Mr Mence recently met with South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson and explained that the club needed to expand its grounds.

It is trying to secure land of up to 15 acres for lease or purchase in the local community.

Sir Gavin gave suggestions of actions that could be taken, offering a helping hand with sourcing more funding and securing alternative grounds.

He has arranged to meet with the district council to identify any suitable land.

Mr Mence said: “Penkridge Juniors would like to express their gratitude to Sir Gavin Williamson making time to listen to the club's grassroots challenges and future needs in Penkridge.

"The club is growing yearly from 19 boys and girls teams to 22/23 teams next season and up to 350 children of all abilities playing the game.

"The club is trying to secure land of up to 15 acres for lease or purchase in the local community, as grass facilities locally are eroding for football use.

"The club shared its vision and strategy of the work to date with Sir Gavin, who offered his influence in supporting the club's ambitions.”

Sir Gavin said: “Penkridge Junior Football Club is a wonderful asset to the community, providing a routine of exercise and a social activity that supports the lives of hundreds of children.

"I’m keen to help the club as it sets out on a period of expansion and will do what I can to find a new base that even more children can enjoy.

"Physical exercise in earlier life is integral to levels of engagement with physical health as one grows older, so community sport projects like these have incredible value.”