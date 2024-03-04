Bungalow plan approved despite parish council objection

Heath Hayes and Wimblebury Parish Council described the proposals for the land at Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, as “overdevelopment of the small plot”.

The bungalow is set to face onto Lyndhurst Road. A nearby resident raised concerns the proposed property would make an existing issue worse for them however.

They said: “I currently have problems with getting on and off my drive, as vehicles constantly park opposite my property due to the double yellow lines opposite, ending just before my driveway. Having another driveway and property on this end of the street will only aggravate this problem – I have, on numerous occasions, lodged complaints with the council and the highways departments.

“There are already double yellow lines across from the proposed drive and I feel if the lines were extended down to the first property on Lyndhurst Road it would alleviate the problem. This would allow traffic to safely flow through Lyndhurst Road without traffic dodging from left to right, due to non residents parking just after the yellow lines.”

But members of Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee granted permission for the two-bedroom bungalow at their meeting on Wednesday. The application had previously been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Councillor Bill Kenny said: “It is a good application and a nice design. It’s not going to affect anyone – I don’t know why the parish council has objected to it.”