Body recovered in search for teenager who went missing after entering lake in Staffordshire

Emergency service crews had been searching Rudyard Lake near Leek, in north Staffordshire, having received reports that three people had fallen in the water on Saturday night.

Two young males were able to get out of the water and were taken to hospital but the search for a third boy continued, with specialists and Search and Rescue volunteers involved.

Staffordshire Police said its teams sadly recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy soon after 5pm on Sunday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for a coroner.

Chief Inspector Mark Barlow, from the Moorlands local policing team, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s family at this distressing time.

“A large number of officers and emergency service personnel have been working around the clock and through the night since this was first reported to us.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who respected the cordon and avoided the area whilst we worked at the scene.

“This is a tragic case and one which I know will cause a great deal of sorrow in the local community. Our priority now is about making sure we can do everything possible to support the boy’s family.”

Emergency services were closing down the scene on Sunday evening.