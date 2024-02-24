The wild animals being kept as pets in Staffordshire – what's near you

Wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation found that exotic and deadly animals are lurking within the county through freedom of information requests sent to councils in the area.

In the UK, many exotic animals are governed by the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.

This law establishes what is known as a 'negative list' of all the animals that people are prohibited from keeping.

However, under this law members of the public are able to apply for a licence to keep almost any dangerous animal from the list, provided they have the means to keep it and prevent it from escaping.

The figures revealed there are three mammals – a tiger and two lions – covered by dangerous wild animal licences in Cannock Chase.

In the Staffordshire Moorlands there were licences for two Bactrian camels, while dangerous wild animal licences covered a Caiman crocodile, western rattlesnake, snouted cobra and king cobra in Stoke-on-Trent.

The wildlife charity's research found thousands of wild animals are owned privately across Great Britain and it is now calling for improved regulation.

Chris Lewis, Born Free's captivity research officer said: "The Dangerous Wild Animals Act was intended to make the keeping of such animals categorised as 'dangerous' a wholly exceptional circumstance.

"However, Born Free’s ongoing research paints a very different picture."

He said regulations on the keeping and trading of wild animals kept as pets are "in urgent need of review".

Across Great Britain, the charity found over 2,700 dangerous wild animals were licensed to be owned privately.

They include more than 200 wild cats and 250 primates.

It estimates there are also 400 venomous snakes "kept in British homes", more than 10 times the number in zoos.

Dr Mark Jones, the charity’s head of policy said: "It is unbelievable that, in this day and age, so many dangerous animals, including big cats, large primates, crocodiles and venomous snakes, continue to be legally kept in people’s homes in the UK.

"Increasing demand for and trade in all kinds of wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the wider public at risk of injury or disease," he added.

"It also results in serious animal suffering, and the demand increases the pressure on many wild populations which are often already under threat."

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said anyone wishing to keep an animal under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act must be vetted and apply for a licence which sets out conditions on caring for the animal.

"We keep this legislation under regular review to ensure it remains effective in keeping the public safe," they added.

They said the Government increased the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty to five years in 2021, and added it is currently bringing forward legislation to prohibit primates being kept as domestic pets.