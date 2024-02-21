Bargain Hunt star seeks entries for latest best kept village contest

Richard Winterton is once more sponsoring the Staffordshire Best Kept Village and Community Competition.

Nominations are now open, and this year the organisers will be making it free to enter in recognition of the cost of living crisis.

The competition, run by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, celebrates the charm and vibrancy of the county's villages and communities.

Competition manager Jo Cooper and television auctioneer Richard Winterton present Gnosall with last year's large village award

Gnosall, near Stafford, won the Best Large Village title last year, while Edingale, near Tamworth, took a hat-trick of prizes, including the Best Small Village.

Richard Winterton presented Edingale, near Tamworth, with three awards last year

The competition has historically celebrated the aesthetic charm of the county's villages, but this year the judges will be placing extra emphasis on community spirit. Community cohesion and unity will now account for 25 per cent of overall marks.

Competition manager Jo Cooper said there had already been a remarkable surge in interest for this year's contest.

“The competition promises to be an inspiring celebration of Staffordshire’s rich tapestry of communities, all keen to make sure that their community is crowned Staffordshire’s best," she said.

"We want more people than ever to join the journey, showcase their neighbourhood spirit and be part of this year’s unforgettable competition.”

As well as the large and small village titles, there are also green awards and competitions for children to demonstrate their writing and art skills.

The deadline for entry is March 31, and for more information see the website bestkept.community.