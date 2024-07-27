Boost for West Midlands arts sector as £1 million Activate programme launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Combined Authority has launched its £1 million Activate programme, which will run for two years offering a package of business support aimed at helping cultural creative organisations develop.

The Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker said the region’s sector is one of the biggest in England but businesses had told him they receive no support to help them prosper.

He also said the programme will help achieve one of his key pledges to tackle high levels of youth unemployment in the area.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker. Image: Gurdip Thandi LDR

Earlier this year, arts and cultural organisations were rocked when cash-strapped Birmingham City Council agreed to slash all funding over the next two years.

The Activate programme will provide up to 100 individuals and small organisations with tailored workshops, mentoring, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and well-being support.

It will also include internships to get the next generation of talent into work within the cultural and creative sectors.

Later this year, small grants will be made available to pay for even more targeted learning and personal development opportunities.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said: “The West Midlands’ cultural and creative sector is one of the biggest in the country – and the people at its heart make a remarkable social and economic contribution to our region.

“They must be able to look to the public sector for our support and they have already told us that one of the biggest barriers to success is the lack of sector-specific support to sustain and grow their businesses.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to launch this new Activate programme to unlock the potential of talented and creative entrepreneurs by helping them to gain new skills, make new connections, and access much-needed grants.

“Tackling youth unemployment is key to my mission as West Midlands Mayor so I’m delighted we’re supporting young people taking those important first or early steps in their careers and also offering internships to support the next generation of talent coming through.”

The deadline for applications to the join the WMCA’s Activate programme is noon on August 12 and people can apply at https://www.wmca.org.uk/what-we-do/culture-and-digital/culture/activate.