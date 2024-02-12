Dramatic photo shows woman being rescued after car gets stuck in flood water

Fire crews from Burton, Lichfield and Tamworth were called to the incident on Main Road in Harlaston, near Tamworth, just before 3pm on Friday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a BMW which had become stuck in water.

Initially, firefighters used a drone to assess the best course of action and identify any heat signatures in the area.

A water rescue sledge was then used to rescue the woman from inside the car.

She was brought to safety without injury.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it responded to "lots" of incidents where people had become stuck in their vehicles in flood water last week.

The service has advised motorists to try and find an alternative route if they spot flooding on a road.