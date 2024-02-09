Drug dealer sent to prison after admitting supply and possession

Scott Hughes was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on January 31 after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin and two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The 48-year-old, of Glenthorne Drive in Great Wyrley, also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, and two counts of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

The court heard how on June 15, 2022, Hughes was a passenger in a grey Kia Picanto stopped by officers on Glenthorne Drive in Great Wyrley.

Scott Hughes has been jailed for five-and-a-half years. Photo: Staffordshire Police

He was found in possession of £277 in cash and a mobile phone and when officers later searched an address on Glenthorne Drive, they discovered scales, methadone and traces of cocaine.

On June 6 last year, Hughes was arrested at an address on Glenthorne Drive for an unrelated matter, then, during a search in custody, officers discovered crack cocaine, a phone and £650 in cash.

Five months later, on November 2 at 2.30pm, on Cannock Road in Chadsmoor, Hughes was a passenger in a white Audi stopped by proactive officers, who found £1,500 in cash and a smart phone.

Finally, on December 5, last year, Hughes was stopped and searched by officers on Railway View in Hednesford, at 2.50pm.

Crack cocaine was one of the drugs discovered. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The defendant dropped his stash of heroin and crack cocaine onto the floor but officers seized the drugs, alongside a phone and cash.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, who dealt with the investigation, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Hughes as it, once again, illustrates how our officers continue to work hard proactively to disrupt the supply of drugs in Staffordshire to protect vulnerable individuals and our communities.”