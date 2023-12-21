High winds hit Midlands rail services as trees bring down power lines

The disruption comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the West Midlands, with strong winds forecast throughout the day. Rail passengers travelling between Hednesford and Rugeley were warned of disruption to their journeys as a result of a tree on the tracks.

West Midlands Railway reported the problem at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

The rail company advised that trains running between the two stations could be subject to cancellation or may terminate at Hednesford.

Rail replacement buses have been put in place to ease disruption.

Services were also cancelled between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield City at around 1pm due to a tree on the line.

West Midlands Railway said the tree had fallen near to Wylde Green.

National Express West Midlands is accepting rail tickets across a number of its services including on the X3, which runs between Birmingham and Lichfield.

Staffordshire County Council said its highways crews from had already had more than 50 storm-related emergency enquiries on Thursday morning, most of which related to fallen trees.

Power lines were down on Sandon Bank in Stafford.

Elsewhere on the Midlands rail network, West Midlands Railway reported that a tree was blocking the line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Whitlocks End. A spokesperson said: "Due to the high winds, the tree below fell onto the line at Spring Road. Network Rail are working to clear the line.

"Services will remain disrupted through the early afternoon."