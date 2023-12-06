Appeal for witnesses after pensioner dies in hospital following Penkridge crash

They were called at 12.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a serious collision involving the man in his 80s and a car on Church Road.

The man died in hospital - the driver of the car, a Renault Megane, was not injured.

The family of the man who died are being supported by specialist officers.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.

They can be contacted on 101, quoting incident 268 of December 5, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

People can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk