Lorry fire brings disruption to M6 in Staffordshire overnight

All traffic was stopped on the M6 southbound carriageway between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford after the fire broke out on a lorry around 8pm.

A spokesman for National Highways posted on social media at 8.17pm: "Traffic has been stopped on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford due to a lorry fire.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"Updates to follow shortly."

The carriageway remained closed for another 10 minutes before one lane was opened for traffic, with around two miles of congestion while emergency services remained at the scene to tackle the blaze.

Later updates by National Highways described how emergency services had dampened down the lorry and were also recovering and removing the lorry from the motorway.

The first update at 8.28pm said: "Traffic has now been released on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford.

"Three lanes of four remain closed at this time whilst emergency services remain on scene.

"There's two miles of congestion on approach."

The next update at 9.14pm said: "Three lanes of four remain closed on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford following a lorry fire.

"Emergency services are still on scene dampening down the vehicle.

"There's a 30 minute delay on approach so allow extra journey time."

The third update at 10.42pm showed that two lanes were open and traffic was moving.

It read: "Two lanes of four remain closed on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford following an earlier lorry fire.

"Recovery is ongoing and clear up works.

"Traffic is moving freely."

A final message at 11.49pm confirmed the incident was over and the motorway was fully open.

The message read: "All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between junction 15 for Stoke on Trent and junction 14 for Stafford following an earlier lorry fire.

"Traffic is moving freely.

"Thank you for your patience."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for a comment.