Voice judge Anne-Marie lines up forest date on Cannock Chase

Currently a judge on The Voice UK, the 32-year-old Essex born singer featured on Clean Bandit's 2016 Christmas number one Rockabye and has had a string of top 10 hits including Ciao Adios, Friends and 2002, as well as collaborations with James Arthur – Rewrite The Stars; Little Mix – Kiss My (Uh Oh) and Aitch – Psycho. Her latest single, Unhealthy, with Shania Twain, is taken from her album of the same name, her third studio recording and her best-selling to date.

She will appear at Birches Valley on June 27 – the first of four nights of concerts on Cannock Chase. Anne-Marie will also perform at Sherwood Pines and Westonbirt Arboretum as part of the Forest Live series following a date in Thetford Forest this year.

Tickets have already gone on sale at forestlive.com

A Forestry England spokesman said: "We are excited to announce Anne-Marie is performing at Forest Live 2024. Anne-Marie is one of the world’s most-loved and successful, globally renowned pop stars of our time and has firmly cemented herself as one of the biggest in the UK. She promises to bring an unmissable live show to the forests next summer."

Further acts will be announced for Cannock Chase in due course. The Cannock Chase concerts began in 2006 and have attracted the likes of Status Quo, Paloma Faith, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, George Ezra, Kaiser Chiefs, Keane, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Tom Jones and Texas. This year's headline acts were Madness, Tom Grennan and Paul Weller. Jack Savoretti, supported by Natalie Imbruglia, was abandoned due to thunderstorms.

More than two million people have attended a Forest Live concert at six sites in the 23 years since they started. Money raised from the Forest Live concerts is ploughed back into maintaining the sites.

Anne-Marie will also perform at Ludlow Castle on July 28.