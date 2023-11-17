90 minute delays on M6 after collision involving lorry and four cars

After a crash on the northbound carriageway involving a lorry and four cars there are delays of 90 minutes approaching J15 near Stoke.

A National Highways spokesman said: "There are severe delays of 90 minutes on the M6 northbound in the West Midlands/Cheshire between J15 (near Stoke-on-Trent) and J18 (near Middlewich) due to an earlier collision involving a lorry and four cars.

"At around 4.29pm North West Motorway Police Group and National Highways Traffic Officers responded to a collision on the M6 northbound. Traffic was initially stopped to allow North West Ambulance Service to safely access the scene.

’Traffic was released at 5.50pm with lanes 1,2 and 3 (of 4) remaining closed to allow emergency services to work at scene. At 6.32pm the lane closures were removed but due to the build of congestion severe delays of 90 minutes remain on approach."