Man arrested after officers find nearly a kilogram of cannabis, class A drugs and more than £2,800 in cash

Proactive officers searched a home off Elmore Lane just before 10am on Monday, November 6, where they also found a drug phone inside.

A 33-year-old man, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offering to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply class A (cocaine and mushrooms) and B drugs (cannabis).

He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police have said that if anyone could help with their inquiries, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 254 of November 6, or to contact them through their live chat service on their website.