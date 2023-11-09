Investigation launched after three cows stolen from Staffordshire farm

It happened between 5.30pm on Monday, November 6, and 7am on Tuesday, November 7, at Amerton Farm in Stowe-by-Chartley.

The victim discovered it after finding animal blood which had been left at the scene and signs of forced entry at the gate.

Officers visited the site on Wednesday and a forensic examination of the area has been carried out as police continue to investigate what happened.

It comes following a similar incident in the area in October, where a cow was killed on a farm on Drointon Lane, Grindley. Police were called to the address at 5.05pm on Wednesday, October 18, where the owner found the cow at the scene and parts of the animal had been harvested for meat.

Stafford Borough Inspector, Rebecca Evans, said: “Officers remain in the area today and are continuing to progress lines of enquiry at pace and speak to those who might have information around potential suspects.

“Rural crime can have a profound impact on local people, businesses and communities. We are committed to acting on their concerns, policing rural areas as proactively as possible and finding new ways to support the needs and priorities of our communities.”

Anyone with any information which can help us is urged to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 132 of November 7, or by messaging using Live Chat on their website.