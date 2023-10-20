Glamping pods plan for farm given the go-ahead

An artist's impression showing how the pods could look

Crump Hillocks Farm in Bradbury Lane, near Enville, is located in the Green Belt, where the proposals would be classed as inappropriate development.

But it was considered that “very special circumstances” had been put forward and planning officers recommended the application for approval ahead of Tuesday’s committee meeting. There will be four timber pods, measuring 8m and 10m in length and each with a small decking area, as well as five parking spaces, waste and recycling facilities in the parking area and footpaths and landscaping of the site.

A report to the committee said: “The argument is finely balanced, but it is considered the scales tip in favour of the proposal. The application site is in an isolated location – the nearest settlements are Enville, which is around two miles, and the main service village of Kinver is five miles away.

“Having said this, there (are) multiple public right of ways within close vicinity of the site to enable visitors to enjoy the immediate countryside and the nature of the pods. The size of the pods would be more suited to couples who are less likely to be reliant on car use during their stay.

“The agent has commented that site’s isolation is exactly its attraction; Bike racks are to be provided and an EV charger is to be offered to encourage sustainable methods of transport.”

Ward councillor Gregory Spruce said he had not heard any objections to the plans. He added: “Glamping has a minimal impact on the local landscape – in fact it can enhance it with biodiversity gain and landscaping of the area.

“One thing we need in Kinver is more people to come and visit, more tourism. As much as I like Shropshire, I would like people to come and visit South Staffordshire.