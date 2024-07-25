'Is it just fantasy?' – Find out what we thought about the UK's largest fantasy market event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lyre music and jeers of laughter could be heard over the gates of Sudeley Castle and Gardens, just north of Cheltenham, as thousands of fantasy fans attended the 2024 Fantasy Forest event.

Knights, wizards, gnomes and gremlins travelled from around the world to come to the annual event, all dressed in their most amazing and often self-created fantasy-based costumes.

Walking through the grounds was like being transported into another world – lute music, bagpipes, the clashing of steel and jeers of laughter all filled the air, creating a sense of being transported into a fantasy world more akin to Lord of the Rings than being on planet Earth.

The set route around the grounds was lined with over 100 market stalls selling anything from board game dice to full steel plate armour, as well as a huge range of food and drink sellers to sink our fangs into.