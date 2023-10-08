Road works and utility repairs set to impact roads across Staffordshire starting this week

New Street in Cannock will be one of the roads to face closures for roadworks

Staffordshire County Council has posted notices about a series of works taking place at different roads across the county in October, with diversion and temporary road closures set to take place.

The works will be for a range of different reasons, from structural work on a bridge to maintenance and repairs of roads, all of which will necessitate the closure of the roads for periods ranging from hours to days.

The first set of works on Monday, October 9 will see the road along Morfe House Lane in Lutley, near Bobbington, closed from 9am for ground investigation works on Morfe Mill Bridge until 3pm on Friday, October 13.

The council has said that the preferred alternative route for traffic will be along Mere Lane, Morfe House Lane, Highgate Common and Morfe Lane in both directions.

In the same week highway improvement works on High Hill in Essington will take place between addresses 120 and 138.

The road closure would prohibit any vehicle from proceeding in that length of High Hill unless the vehicle is being used in connection with the works or unless the vehicle requires access to properties on the length of road or is being used for police, fire brigade or ambulance purposes.

An alternative route for traffic is available via High Hill, Wolverhampton Road, Brownshore Lane and vice versa.

The next set of works will begin on Tuesday, October 10, and will allow for utility repair and maintenance works on Mill Lane in Mill Green.

The road closure will prohibit any vehicle from proceeding in a length of Mill Lane in Mill Green from its junction with the A452 Chester Road to its junction with Forge Lane, unless the vehicle is being used in connection with the works.

An alternative route for traffic is available via A454 Aldridge Road, A454 Little Aston Road, A452 Chester Road and vice versa and the works are expected to run from 8.30am to 4pm and be completed on the same day.

More works will be in force a couple of weeks later with gas repair works on New Street in Cannock beginning on Saturday, October 21 and anticipated to run until Sunday, October 29.

The road closure will prohibit any vehicle from proceeding in that length of New Street in Cannock from the junction with A5 Watling Street to approximately 20 meters heading in a generally north direction.

This will be unless the vehicle is being used in connection with the works; or unless the vehicle requires access to properties on the length of road or is being used for police, fire brigade or ambulance purposes.

An alternative route for traffic is available via A5 from the A460/A4601 Roundabout to the A34/A460 Roundabout, Watling Street, North Street, Church Street, New Street and vice versa.

Finally, there will be utility repair and maintenance works on School Lane in Coven, with work set to start on Thursday, October 26 and anticipated to be completed on the same day.

The road closure will prohibit any vehicle from proceeding in that length of School Lane in Coven outside the property called “Tree Tops” for approximately 100 meters in a westerly direction.

This will be unless the vehicle is being used in connection with the works or unless the vehicle requires access to properties on the length of road or is being used for police, fire brigade or ambulance purposes.