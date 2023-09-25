Autographs of The Beatles from day they received MBEs are put up for sale in Lichfield

Rob French, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, with the autograph book.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr all signed a card at Buckingham Palace on October 26, 1965 for Birmingham fire officer George Goodman, who requested the autographs for his 12-year-old daughter, Joy.

While Joy was a huge fan of the group, her father bluntly told the musicians: “I don’t know what she sees in you!” and the funny and honest exchange was noted at a Beatles press conference following the ceremony.

Now Joy has decided it’s time to part with the autographs and they go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, with an estimate value of £3,500 to £4,500.

George Goodman received the MBE the same day as The Beatles. He is pictured in uniform outside Buckingham Palace with wife Doris and daughters Jill and Joy (in school uniform).

The Beatles’ award of the MBE and their appointment at Buckingham Palace triggered extensive media coverage on television, radio and in newspapers and the group held a press conference after leaving the palace.

It was there that John Lennon said the band signed autographs ‘for all the people who were waiting to get their MBEs’ and Paul McCartney added: “They were all nice, you know. But one fellow said: 'I want it for my daughter but I don’t know what she sees in you!'.”

“All dad said was there were lots of people asking The Beatles for autographs so he did too,” said Joy, who accompanied Mr Goodman to the palace with her sister Jill and their mum Doris.

“It wouldn’t be the thing he would normally do, asking for autographs from pop stars!"

"He was always smartly dressed and very dignified. He showed the Queen great respect at all times and we always listened to her speeches.”

Joy, from Lichfield, Staffs, added: “I had to wear my school uniform on the day, which I wasn't over the moon about.

“But I was the only daughter who went to grammar school so I had to wear the uniform!

“I was a huge fan of The Beatles at the time and I still am, I have always liked them.

“I was never allowed to go to a concert but then I was still very young when they stopped touring in 1966.”

Mr Goodman worked in fire safety and ended up as chief fire prevention officer for Birmingham, based in the old fire station on Corporation Street.

He also used to travel to other countries to lecture on fire safety. He passed away the age of 64 just three months before Joy married.

Now 70, Joy celebrates her golden wedding to husband Dave next year. The couple have two sons.

George Goodman’s MBE certificate

“I have had the autograph book tucked away for years,” Joy added. “We’ve recently moved and downsized and I think it is a good time to pass it on to an collector who will appreciate it.”

Rob French, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “I am very excited with this discovery especially as the provenance is extraordinary.

“To get such good quality signatures of all four Beatles on the same page is very important but I was also so moved by the story itself.

“Hearing it from Joy first-hand you can see how proud she still is of her father.”

The autograph book features in Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Antiques & Home Sale on October 9, starting at 9.30am at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, WS13 8NF.