Historic pumping station could get new lease of life as visitor attraction

Sir Gavin Williamson and Councillor Dan Kinsey met with representatives from Severn Trent

The Bratch Pumping Station in Wombourne is set for a new future as owners Severn Trent have been working with local leaders to look at how the building can be brought back to life.

The Grade II listed building has stood vacant since the early 2000s when the previous lease ended – leaving its future uncertain.

However, after four years of investment in its infrastructure and the wider Bratch site, the building is finally ready for a new purpose.

Severn Trent recently met with Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, and Wombourne Parish Councillor Dan Kinsey to look at different options that will benefit the local community.

Laura Ward, Severn Trent project development officer, said: “This is an incredible building with so much character and it’s a shame that it’s stood empty for so long.

"But we have been working hard in the background to get it to a stage where it’s ready for a new future and now we are excited to look at options as to what that future looks like.”

Sir Gavin Williamson and Councillor Dan Kinsey met with representatives from Severn Trent

One possibility would be to work with volunteers from the local community to establish a Museum Trust to lease the site and for the building to be used as a visitor attraction.

Willing volunteers would be responsible for managing the site and carrying out the administration, such as applying for charity grants.

Severn Trent has three other historic pumping stations that are leased to Museum Trusts and that successfully operate under this model.

Sir Gavin said: “The Bratch Pumping Station is a fantastic building, and we are very keen to find a new purpose for it in the local community.

"It was great to meet with Severn Trent, take a look around the site and discuss the next steps in bringing the building back to life.”