Family pay tribute to 78-year-old motorcyclist who died in collision with school coach

Emlyn Stayte died after a collision in Staffordshire on September 4.

Emlyn Stayte from Rugeley, was riding a motorbike on Blithfield Causeway (the B5013) in Abbots Bromley on September 4 before colliding with a coach carrying school children.

Police went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, but sadly, Emlyn died as a result of his injuries on September 5.

His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

In a tribute, Emyln’s family said: “He was a dearly loved husband, a lifelong motorcyclist, and a big place in his heart was filled with our dogs.

“The family ask for privacy to grieve at this time.”

The driver of the bus stayed at the scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area are asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police.

Contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 141 of 4 September, or message us using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.