Staffordshire man jailed after grooming and sexually assaulting child

Callum Dobing has been jailed for grooming and sexually assaulting a child. Photo: Staffordshire Police.

Callum Dobing from Stone groomed the victim through social media and arranged to meet with her in April this year.

He then sexually assaulted the victim, who later reported the incident to Staffordshire Police, who have commended her "immense bravery".

Dobing was arrested shortly after and questioned in custody. He went on to admit the offences in court and was given a ten-year extended sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday, August 23.

As part of his sentencing, Dobing was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements, meeting a girl under 16 following grooming and three counts of sexual activity with a child.

Detective Sergeant Josie Shearman, who dealt with the case, said: "I’d like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in coming forward and reporting the incident to us.

"I’m happy that we’ve been able to secure justice for her and I hope this serves as an example to anyone who may be a victim of grooming or sexual assault that we will take action and pursue offenders as robustly as possible.

"No matter how recent the offences may be, victims can be assured that we are committed to delivering justice and we are here to support as much as we possibly can."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police added: "If you are a victim of grooming or sexual assault, we have a team of specially-trained officers who you can speak to in confidence