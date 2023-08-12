Popular winter lights festival set to return

The Illuminated Arboretum is a winter light trail through the majestic gardens and woodlands of the National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets are now on sale for Illuminated Arboretum, the annual winter light trail through the gardens and woodlands of the National Memorial Arboretum, within the National Forest in Staffordshire.

Every evening from Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 23, visitors will be able to see a new mile-long immersive display of light, colour and sound in what has become an annual highlight of the festive season across the region.

As part of the new route debuting this year, Illuminated Arboretum will feature several new displays, including a multisensory tribute to the ‘Windrush Generation’, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush on UK shores.

These new additions will be complemented by visitor favourites such as the ‘Beacons of Hope’ light display over the Armed Forces Memorial at the heart of the Arboretum.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of Events at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: “It might still be summer holidays, but we know people are eager to secure their place at Illuminated Arboretum, an annual must-do festive experience for many families.

“Following a new route, this stunning light trail will feature a whole range of multisensory installations to create a truly magical experience for visitors of all ages”.

“However, it is the interaction with the memorials at the Nation’s year-round place to Remember that makes Illuminated Arboretum so special and unique.

“Each year we introduce new elements that reflect on key commemorations from the year.

"In 2022 we featured a poignant tribute to the 255 British service personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands War 40 years before, and this year we are looking forward to sharing an audio-visual celebration of the legacy and contribution of the Windrush generation on British history, culture, and identity.”

Tickets cost £19 for adults and £9 for children, with under 5s and carers entering for free, if booked before November 5.