Black Country Wild West restaurant to feature on Channel 4's Come Dine With Me

The Wolverhampton restaurant - Rodeos - is a popular cowboy-themed BBQ joint that has been popular in the area for the last three years.

It was opened by Simon Parton, 49, who got the idea for the cowboy theme from an old friend, Jeff, who frequented cowboy events in the UK.

After Jeff died some years ago, Simon went to his funeral where he noticed cowboy after cowboy attend, and the idea of a Wild West themed diner was born.