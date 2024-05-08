Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Connor Jones ignored his passengers' pleas to slow down before the fatal crash in Brierley Hill last summer and then callously left those injured who believed he had gone for help.

Jones, of Kennedy Crescent, Lower Gornal, was jailed for 12 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week for causing the death of Kane Foster by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to two women by dangerous driving.

Connor Jones checked into hospital two days after the crash (WAITING FOR THE DIBBLE TO DECIDE IF WE CAN USE PIC)

The 21-year-old drove his Ford Focus on the wrong side of the road before it crashed into an oncoming car in Coopers Bank Road on the evening of June 16 last year.

He had been turned away from a pub earlier that night after smoking cannabis, drank vodka at the wheel and inhaled laughing gas before putting his foot down, the court heard.

Kane Foster, who was a friend of Jones and one of three passengers in the car he was driving, was seriously injured as a result of the collision. The 19-year-old died from his injuries a few days later. His family packed out the court yesterday, and previously described the moment he died as "breaking our lives into a thousand pieces".

Two women, a 23-year-old from the Focus and the 26-year-old driver of the Peugeot, were also seriously injured. Another passenger from the Focus, a 22-year-old woman, received treatment for minor injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tragically, a young man lost his life and two women were seriously hurt as a result of Connor Jones’ dangerous actions on the road last year.

“To make matters worse, he ran off without calling for help but he is now paying for his selfish and irresponsible behaviour.

“We want people to be safe on our roads and to enjoy driving but you need to understand the consequences of your decisions. Speeding and drug driving are just two of the common factors in the unfortunate incidents we deal with, in particular with young, inexperienced drivers like Connor.

“While he has deservedly been locked up for his actions and our thoughts remain with all those affected by this dreadful incident, I hope this totally avoidable tragedy makes other drivers think about their decisions and realise that in a split second those decisions can result in the loss of a life.”