Police officers banned for life after gross misconduct verdict

Staffordshire Police have banned the two former officers for life after the hearings

Both former detective constable Clare Davenport and special constable Simon Redford have been placed on the national College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing them from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies after Accelerated Misconduct Hearings by Staffordshire Police.

The hearings were held on Tuesday, August 3, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Noble and came after the two former officers were investigated last year.

Davenport's hearing found that she had breached police standards of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct and equality and diversity.

Meanwhile, it found Redford, who resigned from the force in September 2022, had breached police standards of use of force and authority, respect and courtesy.

In April 2021, Davenport, who retired from the force in April this year, used racist/discriminatory language on a text message to her partner; in February 2022, she used racist/discriminatory language on a WhatsApp message with a contact; and in September 2021, she arranged for her husband to call in sick for her while she was abroad.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: “Racist views have never and should never be acceptable in policing.

"Through the messages she sent Clare Davenport showed clearly that she held those views, and there is no place for her in policing.

“The third allegation shows that Davenport showed a lack of respect to her colleagues and line managers who she attempted to deceive.”

In August 2022, Redford used excessive force when detaining a man and verbally abused a security guard who was trying to assist.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: “The public must have confidence that when officers are required to use force to detain and arrest members of the public, they will only use the minimum amount of force necessary.

“Action will be taken against any officer whose behaviour falls below that which is expected.