West Midlands Police hits 200 vehicle crime arrests in a single month

The force said its figures for March show a total of 213 arrests - the highest number for vehicle crime offences in the last five years - and added its officers were determined to tackle those responsible for making owners' lives a misery.

It comes as a Freedom of Information request by website National Scrap Car shows that of the 23,203 vehicles seized by the force last year, a total of 5,767 or a quarter were reported stolen. According to the data, this region saw the second highest number of stolen cars later seized from the culprits.

West Midlands Police told the Express & Star: "We know how upsetting it can be to be a victim of vehicle crime. This is why we remain determined to take action against car thieves.

"We regularly carry out proactive police patrols in known vehicle crime hotspots and engage with the community around how they can keep their vehicles safe. We act on information to seize and return stolen vehicles to their rightful owners.