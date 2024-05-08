Strong bidding expected for 18th century Staffordshire mill house up for sale at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Mill House on Ebstree Road, Seisdon, has a guide price of more than £450,000 in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 16.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, explained that the “remarkable” property included the listed Mill House, a separate annexe and a mill building.

“This five-bedroomed property which dates from 1749, is in need of renovation and refurbishment throughout, but this could create a luxury family home in picturesque countryside.

“It stands back from the road in a plot of approximately 0.42 acres behind mature front gardens and a large private gated driveway, leading to a rear double garage and various storerooms.

The Mill House at Seisdon

“The Mill House has the added benefit of a rear gated access from the Mill Pool, and the tempting potential to create an idyllic rural home is sure to attract bidders from across the country and abroad to our livestreamed auction.”

The ground floor has a porch, three reception rooms, a large kitchen, utility room, boot room, garden room, toilet and access to the cellar.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three bedrooms, a bathroom and separate shower, plus a second bathroom with no fittings, with two further bedrooms on the second floor.

The annexe has a kitchen, living room and toilet on the ground floor, with a bedroom, shower room with toilet and a further room on the first floor.

Outside are gardens, driveway parking, the mill building itself, a double garage with a store and loft room above, a sun house and rear gated access to the mill pool.

Mr Rossiter added: “This is an attractive property that offers both space and historic features, but it simply needs some sympathetic modernisation to become an outstanding character home.

“This is a great example of the kind of properties to be found in our auction catalogues, offering a tremendous return on investment.”

The Mill House is among 209 lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at 8.30am.