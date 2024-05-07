Almost 300 community projects helped by HS2 fund

Over the last 12 months £2.56m was allocated via the HS2 community and business funds programme to 49 projects.

The programme was launched seven years ago and the investment has been made in 285 separate projects to date, including upgrades to community buildings, improved sporting and play facilities, activities for young people, wildlife enhancements and the creation of community gardens.

The total has been swelled by a further £55m-worth of matched funding, including volunteer time and cash resources, underlining the extent to which the funds act as a catalyst to drive community projects.

The latest figures were revealed in an annual report published by Groundwork UK, independent administrators of the funds, on behalf of HS2 Ltd.

Over the last 12 months funding has been concentrated on “priority” geographical areas to ensure that all communities along the line of route receive a fair share of the funding.

Two funding streams – the Community and Environment Fund and the Business and Local Economy Fund – were launched in 2017 to aid communities affected by construction of the new high-speed line.

The allocation in the last year include £75,000 for urgent masonry repairs and restoration work at Lichfield Cathedral, the only medieval English three-spired cathedral, contributing to the essential renovation of the treasured landmark which also supports community initiatives such as a foodbank and providing overnight accommodation for rough sleepers.

Cathy Elliott, independent chairman of the HS2 funds, said: “We’re delighted to report that support for communities along HS2’s route has now exceeded £16m, with some outstanding examples of the tangible benefits enjoyed by locally-led projects.

“In the last year we have invested in vital schemes to improve local people’s health and wellbeing, support children and young people, enhance the environment, and improve buildings and facilities – bringing communities together across rural and urban areas.”

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK chief executive, said: “During a turbulent year for the HS2 project, it’s fantastic that communities have been provided with continuous and stable support through the funds, which are ensuring a rich variety of community assets and activities are being created for those effected by the works.”

A £40m funding pot was created when the schemes were launched, covering phase one from London to the West Midlands. The investment will cover the entire construction timeline of HS2, which is expected to start operating between 2029 and 2033.