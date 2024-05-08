Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Of the arrests made, 18 were on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, 15 on suspicion of drink driving and three on suspicion of dangerous driving, Staffordshire Police said.

It comes as part of Look Again, a dedicated road safety campaign which was launched by the force on March 18.

Throughout the six-week period, police also seized 125 vehicles, recovered 37 stolen vehicles and carried out 117 stop-searches along with 176 breath tests and drug swipes.

Officers also issued 316 traffic offence reports against drivers for offences including not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst behind the wheel and travelling at excess speeds.

Supt Mat Derrick, from the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: "The consequences of dangerous and poor driving habits can be life-changing for everyone involved.

"Each of last year’s 45 tragic fatalities in the county is somebody’s loved one; somebody’s child, a sister or a brother, a parent or grandparent.

"Although our officers, including those from our dedicated RPU, target this kind of unacceptable behaviour 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the Look Again campaign has effectively highlighted the long-lasting and far-reaching impact it can have on so many lives."

Supt Derrick also said that almost half of the serious or fatal road accidents in Staffordshire last year were caused by "driver error".

He added: "We will continue to focus on making our roads safer and enforcing our zero-tolerance approach to those whose standard of driving puts others in danger."