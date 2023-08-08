Staffordshire firefighter completes gruelling 1,000 mile cycle ride to raise money for two charities

The end of the ride at John O'Groats

Russ Brown, station manager for Codsall Fire Station at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, completed the challenge of riding between Lands End and John O'Groats alongside fellow firefighters Rob Simcox and Alec Thomas from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They started the journey on Thursday, July 20 and arrived at the end on Saturday, July 29, initially setting a target of raising £3,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Now, after completing the challenge, the team have gone onto raise more than £5,000, and have now set a revised target of £6,000.

The cyclists completed more than 90 miles per day for both charities and in memory of their loved ones who had passed away as a result of cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having reflected on completing the incredible feat, Mr Brown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us along the way.

“The first couple of days were tough in Cornwall and Devon and day three saw us getting a soaking in wet conditions through Cheddar Gorge and, to make matters a little more difficult, we had a couple of mechanical issues along the way.

“However, the support from start to finish was incredible and we had colleagues from Staffordshire and Shropshire who gave up their own time to drive the support vehicle.”

The riders took 10 days to ride from Lands End to John O'Groats

He said that cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats was always on the bucket list, although he admitted the challenge did have its physical and mental challenges.

Mr Brown said: “Cycling from the South West of England to Scotland definitely was a test of endurance and there were times throughout where we were tested physically and mentally.

“But there were so many highlights and moments throughout the journey that kept us going.

“Our colleagues from Staffordshire and Shropshire were always on hand to check on our wellbeing, grab provisions, take photographs and provide moral support and words of encouragement.

“Personally, day four was excellent as I got a great welcome from Kinver fire station which was followed by the opportunity to spend time with my family who were waiting at Newport fire station with a carnival atmosphere, which gave me the boost I needed having completed a third of the journey.

"We even visited a ice cream farm in Lancashire which was another fun highlight, providing much needed calories and energy.

“It was an emotional moment for sure reaching John O’Groats but all the hard work put in training paid off.

"I actually got to a point where I was gutted it had finished.

"I would have happily turned around at John O’Groats and cycled back to Lands End, although I’m not sure everyone else was as keen as me to do this.”