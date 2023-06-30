Appeal for witnesses after accident in Alrewas.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

They were called to a junction of the A513 in Alrewas at 7.20pm on Thursday evening after a black Honda CBR motorbike and a red Ford Fiesta collided.

The rider, a man in his 40s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Fiesta stayed at the scene and has been helping officers with their inquiries. All of the affected roads have since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 722 of 29 June, or message the police using Live Chat on their website at www.staffordshire.police.uk