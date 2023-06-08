Road closures for Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire

Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire

The sporting spectacle will see up to 3,000 athletes compete in a gruelling 70.3 mile race across Staffordshire, incorporating a 1.2-mile swim at Chasewater Country Park, followed by a 56-mile bike through the Staffordshire countryside and Cannock Chase area, and then finishing with a 13.1-mile run ending in Stafford town centre.

Established in 2015, the event quickly grew to become the biggest Ironman 70.3 race in the UK. The race has attracted some of the UK and the world’s best professional athletes.

Residents, businesses and visitors are urged to plan ahead for travel during the event weekend.

Below are the closures set to take place for the event:

Newborough Needwood Hanbury closure between 7am and 12pm

The bike course will continue north from Yoxall on the A515 before turning left onto the B5017/Stubb Lane at Draycott in the Clay.

The A515 will be closed between 7am - 12pm. Residents should also be aware of road closures to the west along the B5013

ACCESS ADVICE: There will be access south at all times via B5014 to connect to the A51 and Rugeley. The A515 south of Kings Bromley will reopen at 11am.

Draycott in The Clay closure between 7am and 12pm

The bike course then turns left onto Stubby Lane. The A515 will be closed south of Draycott in the Clay between 7am - 12pm. The B5017 (Stubby Lane) will be closed Westbound only between Jack's Lane and the A515/Main Road (Residential Access only) between 7.30am-12pmm.

The B5017 from Jacks Lane to the B5013 ill be fully closed between 7.30am-12pm

ACCESS ADVICE: There will be residential and business access at all times north of the Stubby Lane/Greaves Lane junction via the A515 from the north. Access to Greaves Lane will be available throughout the day, but no southbound travel will be possible beyond this point. The A50 and A511 allow travel as normal at all times.

Stubby Lane closure between 7.30am and 12pm

The bike course will continue along the B5017 from Draycott in the Clay to join the B5013.

The B5017 (Stubby Lane) will be closed Westbound only between Jacks Lane and the A515/ Main Road (Residential Access only) between 07:30- 12:00. The B5017 from Jack's Lane to the B5013 will be fully closed between 7.30am - 12pm

ACCESS ADVICE: Residents are advised to take this into consideration when planning their journeys, and to pre-plan for alternative parking locations or travel times.

Marchington closure between 7.30am and 12pm

The bike course will then skirt around Marchington to the south west along Stubby Lane

(B5017). There are closures on Stubby Lane between 7.30am - 12pm and on the A515 south of Draycott in the Clay until 12pm.

ACCESS ADVICE: There is access from the north via Moisty Lane.

There will be unrestricted access for emergency services at all times.

Abbots Bromley closure between 7am and 12.30pm

The bike course will pass West of Abbots Bromley along the B5013. B5013 is closed 07:30 - 12:30

between Quee Lane and Inga Thorpe Road. B5013 over Blithfield Reservoir to Rugeley is closed 07:30

13:00. Residents should be aware that the bike course travels east of Abbotts Bromley along the A515.

ACCESS ADVICE: Unaffected access to Abbots Bromley from the south via B5014 (Lichfield Road), A513, A460 and A51. Access to Abbots Bromley from the east is possible via the B5234 where it crosses the A515, this will be a controlled crossing point and you may experience delays at peak times:

Residents travelling west should prepare for extended travel times and plan routes via the B5014

Admaston & Colton closure between 7.30am and 1pm

The bike course will pass Admaston and Colton on the B5013. B5013 will be closed from the Quee Lane junction to Rugeley (inc. Colton Road) between 07:30 - 13:00.

ACCESS ADVICE: Unaffected access to Admaston from the west via A51 & A518. Unaffected access to Stafford via the A518. Access to Colton at all times from the south via B5014 (Lichfield Road), A513 and A460. Access to Lichfield and the east at all times via the A51. Please prepare for extended travel times throughout this area.

Wolseley Bridge closure between 8am and 2pm

The bike course will pass by Wolseley Bridge on the A51/A513. A51 will be closed from the A51/B5013 (Station Road) roundabout all the way down the A513 to Holdford Road.

ACCESS ADVICE: There will be access to Wolseley Bridge at all times via the A51 from Weston. The Wolseley Arms, Garden Centre and all Wolseley Bridge businesses will be open as normal. There is no through route to the A51.

Rugeley closure between 8am and 2pm

The bike course will skirt around the north of Rugeley along the A51. A51 will be closed from the A51/ B5013 (Station Road) roundabout to Milford between 08:00 - 14:00. Residents should also be aware of road closures along Bower Lane and Cannock Chase. Residents wishing to travel west to Wolseley Bridge during these times should factor in extended travel times via the A460 and A34 Cannock Rd.

Unaffected access to Stafford, Stone, Weston and Great Haywood via A460 and A34. Unaffected access to Lichfield and the east via the A51.

Cannock Chase & Brindley Heath closure between 8am and 2pm

The bike course will travel through Cannock Chase along Bower Lane, Stafford Brook Road, turning right onto Penkridge Bank and right onto Marquis Drive.

Penkridge Bank Rd is completely closed between Stafford Brook Road and Marquis Drive. From the Marquis Drive turn point, the course returns to Rugeley via Brindley Heath, Broadhurst Green and Penkridge Bank Rd.

These roads will be closed between 08:00 and 14:00.

ACCESS ADVICE: Access to Birches Valley Forest Centre and Go Ape is available from Rugeley at all times by using Penkridge Bank Rd.

A513 Holdiford Road, Tixall Road, Dartmouth St and Riverway closures between 8.30am and 2.30pm

The bike course continues along the A513 before taking a right turn onto Holdford Rd in Milford towards Tixall.

The course skirts to the west of Tixall and continues on Tixall Road Westbound, turning left on Dartmouth St and down Fairway.

ACCESS ADVICE: Tixall Rd up to Blackheath Lane is closed from 08:30 - 14:30. Blackheath Lane - Dartmouth Street is closed Westbound ONLY. There will be Eastbound access all day. Dartmouth Street and Fairway (from Dartmouth St to The Fairways roundabout) are all fully closed from 08:30 - 14:30.

Residents are advised to look at alternative parking arrangements. Runners will use the River Sow footpath from Fairway-Waterfront Car Park.

Chasewater Country Park closures between 8am and 6pm on Saturday, and 4am and 10am on Sunday

Chasewater Country Park and Pool Lane will be closed to vehicles on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, between the indicated times.

Pedestrians can access the Park at all times. A shuttle bus service will be operating between Chasewater and Holland Park car park on both days.

Brownhills & Lichfield closures between 7am and 11am

The bike course will pass north-east of Brownhills and Lichfield from Chasewater to join the A515 where Road closures will be in place.

ACCESS ADVICE: There is access to Lichfield at all times via the A5, A51 and A38 (which are unaffected by the race).

Hednesford closures between 8am and 2pm

The bike course will not go directly through Hednesford and there will be access to the town at all times.

Residents should be aware that there will be road closures in place east towards Chase-water and on part of the A5190 (between Burntwood at the Heath Haves junction) from 7am to 10am.

There will be closures in place north towards Cannock Chase including Birches Valley Road and Penkridge Bank Road 8am to 2pm

ACCESS ADVICE: There will be access at all times from Hednesford to Rugeley via the A460.

Burntwood closures between 7am and 11am

The bike course continues to the west of Burntwood along the A5195. Turning left onto Stables Way, right onto Sevens Rd, left on Rugeley Rd, right onto Redmoor Rd, then continues onto School Ln.

Road closures will be in place on these roads between 7am to 11am. The A5190 from the Stables Way junction and Heath Hayes roundabout will be closed between 7am to 10am.

Gentleshaw closures between 7am and 11am

The bike course heads east along Thorleys Hill before turning right on to Stoneywell Lane.

Road closures will be in place on these roads between 7am and 11am.

ACCESS ADVICE: There will be access to the south along the A5190 to the A5. There will be access to Gentleshaw and Cannock Wood from the north at all times via Upper Longdon.

Longdon closures between 7am and 11am

The bike course will continue through London Green under the A51 on Lvsways Lane, before taking a right turn onto Lichfield Road.

The course will take a sharp left turn and continue north along the A515. All these roads will be closed between 7am and 11am.

ACCESS ADVICE: The course will continue under the A51, the A51 has normal access at all times.

Kings Bromley closures between 7am and 12pm

The bike course will follow the A515 from the B5014 junction to Draycott in the Clay.

The A515 is closed 7am to 11am upto the Kings Bromley, A513 crossroads. The A515 north of Kings Bromley is closed 7am to 12pm.

ACCESS ADVICE: Residents wishing to travel during these times should find alternative parking on a road to the east of the A515 (not on the A515 itself. This will provide access at all times out to the east along the A513 towards the A38 and beyond.

Yoxall closures between 7am and 12pm

The bike course will follow the A515 from the B5014 junction to Draycott in the Clay. The A515 will be closed between 7am and 12pm.

ACCESS ADVICE: There is access to the east at all times via the B5016. Vehicles travelling West should be aware of the closures on the B5013 and the A51 at Rugeley.

A513 Holdiford Road, Tixall Road, Dartmouth Street, and Fairway closures between 8.30am and 2.30pm

The bike course continues along the A513 before taking a right turn onto Holdford Rd in Milford towards Tixall. The course skirts to the west of Tixall and continues on Tixall Road Westbound, turning left on Dartmouth St, left down Fairway and enters Stafford Football Club.

ACCESS ADVICE Tixall Road up to Blackheath Lane is closed from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Blackheath Lane - Dartmouth Street is closed Westbound ONLY. There will be Eastbound access all day.

Dartmouth Street and Fairway (from Dartmouth St to The Fairways roundabout) are all fully closed from 8.30am to 2.30pm. Residents on Dartmouth St are advised to look at alternative parking arrangements.

There will be managed access points at Dartmouth St and Harrowby St crossing Tixall Road onto Saint Thomas St/Cull Ave to Weston Rd. Please note there will be delays crossing Tixall Road at peak times of the bike course.

Runners will use the River Sow footpath from Fairway- Waterfront Car Park.

Stafford Town Centre closures between 7.30am and 5.30pm

The below roads will be fully closed from 7.30am to 5.30pm: Bridge St, Greengate St, Gaolgate St, Market Sq, N Walls, Salter St, Bank psg, Malt Mill Ln, Eastgate St (partially open from S Walls for access), Market St, St Martins PI, Martin St, St Chad's pl, Tipping St, Greengate Walk, Mill Bank, Water St, Mill St, Greengate Walk, Tenterbanks (partial closure), South St, Castle Street, Martin Drive.

Stafford Train Station - Access from Newport Road ONLY. Tenterbanks & Victoria Road will be closed with NO access to the station via this route.

Newport Road closure between 8.30am and 4.30pm