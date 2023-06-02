Deputy manager nominated for award for 'outstanding dedication to residents'

Cassandra Palin

Cassandra Palin from Wombourne’s Oakwood Gardens, Staffordshire Supported Living has been named a finalist in the Housing with Care Awards, which recognise and celebrate excellence in accommodation and services for integrated retirement communities, people with learning disabilities or mental health problems.

She was nominated by her manager after demonstrating outstanding dedication to residents over the past five years.

Cassandra, who started working at the Cygnet social care-run service in 2018 as a support worker, said: “I have a very good working relationship with my managers, they gave me my confidence back and really helped me to grow within my role.

“I struggled at first with the transition to management but now I find it easy, I have good relationships with the staff and all of the service users and I will never ask the staff to do anything that I wouldn’t do.

“I still work on the floor and support with personal care and incidents because I want to show my support to staff.

"I would describe myself as a hands on manager and I feel that gains respect from staff. I’m friendly and bubbly and try to be positive every time I come to work, I’d like to think this reflects on the morale of the staff.

“We have an amazing and diverse staff team, everybody helps each other which makes it a lovely place to work."

Cassandra has been nominated for the frontline leader award, which will be given to a senior member of staff who has shown a clear commitment to improving the delivery of care and support within their organisation.