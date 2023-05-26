Villagers speak out against plans to build 27 new homes on land between canal and railway bridge in Staffordshire

The field off Mill Lane, Great Haywood, where 27 new homes are proposed

Outline planning permission is being sought for the development on a field at Mill Lane, Great Haywood and an application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council.

All 27 properties are intended to be affordable housing, with 19 available for rent and eight offered as shared ownership. They would be managed by a registered provider, a supporting statement said.

A design statement added: “The concept of the proposal is to develop the site nearest to Mill Lane with a mix of two and three bed houses to meet a housing need in the area. The scheme is considered to be appropriate in terms of use, scale and density to the area by providing much-needed affordable housing.

“Approval of the design is not sought as part of this application, but the properties would be designed in a style compatible with the local vernacular incorporating brickwork and render to walls and pitched tiles to the roof. Materials would be submitted as part of a Reserved Matters application should outline approval be gained.”

But the plans have sparked several objections from residents who fear the new homes will lead to flooding issues and blight local heritage. There are also concerns about traffic and road safety – and a Lichfield Drive resident said the village was “over full already with new houses and the doctors is already full”.

A Mill Lane resident said: “Great Haywood has seen significant housing development over recent times with no increase in local amenities. The site of the houses is outstanding beauty and would spoil a great tourist attraction that pulls many many visitors to the village – the canal side shop and marina.

“Residents in Mill Lane already struggle with traffic in the lane with dangers walking to the canal shop. This development would only add increase in traffic.”

A Yelland Walk resident said: “I am horrified by the planning application for land off Mill Lane. To my mind this proposal would destroy the very character of Great Haywood.

“The iconic view of the village is of the Roving bridge with the open field in front of it. I have read the heritage report on the application and it is frankly disingenuous; it implies that the canal and the vista would not be adversely impacted.