Staffordshire billionaire John Caudwell, 70, welcomes seventh child

John Caudwell and Modesta Vzesniauskaite with their new baby, Isabella Sky. Photo: JohnDCaudwell, Twitter.

Birmingham-born Mr Caudwell took to Twitter to share pictures of his partner, former Olympian cyclist Modesta Vzesniauskaite, with their new baby.

Their daughter has been called Isabella Sky.

Mr Caudwell said: "Isabella Sky was born at 10.40 last night. It's one of the most beautiful experiences.

"Modesta was so happy she couldn't stop laughing and crying. I felt much the same.

"We look forward to introducing Isabella to her brothers and sisters, family and friends."

Mr Caudwell and Ms Vzesniauskaite have another child together: their son William John, who was born in 2021.

The Phones 4u founder has five other children: Rebekah, 42), Libby, 34, Rufus, 25, Scarlett, 20,and Jacobi, 18, while the former Olympian has an 11-year-old son called Leonardo.

The happy couple live at Broughton Hall near Eccleshall and recently offered accommodation in the grounds of the home to Ukrainian refugees "for as long as they need it".