Investigations continue to establish cause of boat fire after man and dog found dead

By Lisa O'Brien

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of a boat fire in which a man and dog were found dead.

The scene off Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook
The scene off Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook

Emergency services were called to Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane, in Bilbrook at 2.43am on Friday, February 24.

A man and dog were discovered dead after the blaze was extinguished.

His death is being treated as unexplained and the boat has since been removed from the canal for forensic examination.

Work has been taking place to identify the man, but his identity has not yet been made public.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "The investigation is ongoing.

"Significant progress has been made and we continue to work with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as they continue to look to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"We would like to formally express our thanks to all partner organisations who have assisted us as part of the incident and ongoing investigation."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

