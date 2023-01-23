Tamworth charity helps bring a little joy to Jesse

Jesse Mansfield

Ten-year-old Jesse Mansfield was treated to a PlayStation 5 games console, courtesy of Tamworth-based Help Us Help Others, which supports people with disabilities, life-limiting illnesses and medical conditions, as well as those facing social or financial crisis.

Jesse was allowed home after four long and gruelling months in hospital, just in time to spend the holiday with his loved ones.

Dad, Dave Mansfield, said: “After 130 days in hospital, we were overjoyed to be able to have Jesse at home for Christmas. The first thing he did was go online to play games with his friends. He loves gaming, so the donation of a PlayStation 5 from Help Us Help Others was an amazing gift.

“Jesse was over the moon when he opened it on Christmas Day and has hardly been off it since. He’s absolutely loving it. It’s been so nice for him to be able to interact with his friends and have a bit of normality.”

Help Us Help Others trustee, Jamie Lake, heard about Jesse’s story via Mayflex in Birmingham where Dave works. The company is one of the longest serving suppliers to Pure Cloud Solutions in Tamworth, where Jamie is CEO.

Jamie said: “Help Us Help Others is all about supporting people who might not be able to get help elsewhere, which can sometimes be as simple as buying items or experiences that bring a bit of joy to someone who is having a hard time.