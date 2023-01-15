Drivers caught tearing along M6 and M54 at more than 100mph appear in court

The cases against the drivers were heard at Cannock Magistrates' Court

The motorists all appeared in relation to separate incidents on the M6 ad M54 at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday - with speeds ranging from 115 to 109mph.

Jay Thomas-Morton, from Grassmoor Road, Birmingham, was recorded driving a yellow VW at 115mph on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 10A and 13 on August 15 last year. The 40-year-old admitted driving at the high speed, and his case will return to court next month.

Another driver accused of reaching 115mph was Marc Wilson. The 36-year-old, from Fulwood Crescent, Nottingham, was clocked driving an Audi on the M54 at Featherstone on June 25 2022. After the case was proved in his absence, he was fined £750 and had six points added to his driving licence. He was also ordered to pay £90 costs and victim surcharge of £300.

Cannock Magistrates' Court also heard how Marcus Vickery, from St Denys Close in Stanford in the Vale near Faringdon, Oxfordshire, was recorded driving northbound at 109mph one mile before Junction 12 of the M6 on September 18. The 56-year-old pleaded guilty and fined £350. He must also pay costs of £90, a victim surcharge of £140 and will have his licence endorsed with six points.

Two other men were also fined heavily for failing to identify the driver of vehicles.

Marius Zorila, 25, from Arnold Road in Tottenham, London, was fined £660, had his licence endorsed with six points and ordered to pay costs of £90 and victim surcharge of £264 after failing to identify the driver of a silver Ford. A further charge of speeding at 103mph on the M6 on March 25 last year was dropped.