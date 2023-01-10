More than 190 people arrested for drug or drink driving offences since World Cup in Staffordshire

Officers have arrested 135 people across Staffordshire for drink driving and a further 61 for drug driving since the competition started in November.

It came after Staffordshire Police backed the annual drinkORdrive campaign which aimed to highlight the ways people could avoid drink driving.

Inspector Mark Joynson, from the force's Roads Policing Unit, said: "The majority of road users don’t drink and drive so we’d like to say thank you to everyone who planned ahead and used public transport, a taxi or a designated driver to get home safely over the festive period. Unfortunately, as these figures show, some people continue to put themselves at risk when they choose to get behind the wheel, as well as endangering the lives of other road users, cyclists and pedestrians.

"Our officers aim to make Staffordshire’s roads as safe as possible, by removing more than 190 drivers who were under the influence we’ve protected other road users from the potential consequences of sharing a road with a drink or drug driver. If drivers are found to be drink or drug driving, they could find themselves facing up to six months in prison, a fine, a minimum 12-month ban from driving, a criminal record and an endorsement on their driving license for 11 years.

"People may think that one or two drinks don’t matter but even a small amount of alcohol can affect your reaction times and decision making abilities, making it harder to drive safely."

Officers carried out roadside tests throughout the festive period where they suspected a driver of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Insp Joynson added: "The best advice is avoid taking drugs in the first place.

“It is not only irresponsible and against the law, but the real consequences wrecks lives and families. That family could be yours. All too often officers have to tell families that their loved ones have been seriously injured or even died as a result of a collision.

“The devastation caused by someone who has got behind the wheel after taking drugs should be unacceptable to all road users.

“I want to send a clear message – if you take drugs and drink before driving then there is a high likelihood that you will be stopped by officers and you will be caught - before you seriously hurt yourself or others.”

People who know someone who drives under the influence of drugs, or drink, can be reported online or by calling 101. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.